CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $111.86 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $111.86 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.13 or 0.99998699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.15144072 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,881,087.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

