Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 722,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cellectis by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.