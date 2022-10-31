Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.