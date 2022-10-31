Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.