Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $26,334,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

