Chainbing (CBG) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $983.19 million and approximately $5,175.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

