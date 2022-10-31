Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $448.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

