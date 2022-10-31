Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Chart Industries stock traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.79. 21,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.47.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10,891.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 167,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after buying an additional 113,892 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

