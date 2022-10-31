Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of GTLS traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

