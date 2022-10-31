Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
Shares of GTLS traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
