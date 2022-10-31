Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.62.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $12.63 on Monday, hitting $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10,891.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 167,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after buying an additional 113,892 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

