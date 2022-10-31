Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.60-19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.87. 173,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,528. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

