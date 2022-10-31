Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

