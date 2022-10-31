Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.98 on Monday. Chevron has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

