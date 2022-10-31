Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 11,211 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

