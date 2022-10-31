Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $74.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

