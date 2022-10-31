Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $301.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

