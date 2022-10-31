Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 45,616 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.32 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

