Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

