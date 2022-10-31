Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

