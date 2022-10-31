Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

