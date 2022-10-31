China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 519,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,620. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

