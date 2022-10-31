Christopher M. Scalia Sells 863 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %
Hershey stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.77. The stock had a trading volume of 958,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.78.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
