Chromia (CHR) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Chromia has a market capitalization of $87.57 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.54 or 0.31913328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

