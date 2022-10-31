Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.93-$2.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. 57,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

