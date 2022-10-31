Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNNB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

About Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

