Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $53.61 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.90. 74,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,763. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.59.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

