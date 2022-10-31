Cincinnati Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cincinnati Financial Corp lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,862 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.8% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $108,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

