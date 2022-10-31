CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.66 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,062,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

