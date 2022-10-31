Citigroup Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE CC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

