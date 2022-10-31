ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

EMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,786. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 153,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,901 over the last ninety days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

