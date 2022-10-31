Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $21.38. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,988 shares of company stock worth $100,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $677,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

