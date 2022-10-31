Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$92.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$102.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

CCA stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.10. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

