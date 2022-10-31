Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.18 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $69.92 million and $17.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.01614036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006046 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.01827714 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

