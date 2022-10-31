Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.