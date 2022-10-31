Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.22. 3,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,445. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $87.83 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

