CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 24,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.
Featured Articles
