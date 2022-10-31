CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 24,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $361,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

