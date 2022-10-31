Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.80. 54,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 103,841 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 267,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

