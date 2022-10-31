Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 1,167,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $21,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $16,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 39.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

