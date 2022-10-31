Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Community Bank System Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:CBU traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,039. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Community Bank System by 42.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 77.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Bank System (CBU)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.