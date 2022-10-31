Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Raised to €76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($76.53) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

CODYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

