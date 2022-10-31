Comparing Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Carrefour and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.13 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Group $771.16 million 1.42 $107.67 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 0 3 2 0 2.40 Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carrefour presently has a consensus target price of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 544.79%. Given Carrefour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrefour beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31. 2021, it operated 253 hypermarkets, 1,043 supermarkets, 4,330 convenience stores, 147 cash and carry outlets, and 26 soft discount stores in France; 457 hypermarkets, 1,926 supermarkets, 3,430 convenience stores, 12 cash and carry outlets, and 81 soft discount stores in rest of Europe; 184 hypermarkets, 151 supermarkets, 558 convenience stores, 259 cash and carry outlets, and one soft discount store in Argentina and Brazil; and 70 hypermarkets, four supermarkets, and 274 convenience stores in Taiwan, as well as 688 stores through local franchisee partners in Middle East, Africa, etc. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

