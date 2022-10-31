Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.62. 15,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,782,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387 in the last three months.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

