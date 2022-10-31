Compass Point Lowers Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $275,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.