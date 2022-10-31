Compound (COMP) Hits One Day Volume of $33.58 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Compound has a market cap of $361.51 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.75 or 0.00242743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.80329417 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $40,266,674.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

