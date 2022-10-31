Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 467 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

