Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $66.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

