Concord Wealth Partners Invests $101,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
DFAS stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.