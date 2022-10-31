Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

