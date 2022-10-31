Concord Wealth Partners Sells 71 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

ROP opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.