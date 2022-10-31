Concord Wealth Partners Sells 791 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $238.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

