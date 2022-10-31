Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $251.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.22. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.